Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $20.41 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,905. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

