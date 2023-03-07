Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,265 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 1,539,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,769. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

