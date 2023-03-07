Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.02. 391,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

