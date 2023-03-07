Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 113,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.37. 659,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

