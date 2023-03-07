Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,839 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.11. 355,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

