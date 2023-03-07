Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,636. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

