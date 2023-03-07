Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.43% of ePlus worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.27. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

