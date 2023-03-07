United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.27. Approximately 2,154,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,321,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

United Airlines Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

