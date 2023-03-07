United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 20th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.22.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

