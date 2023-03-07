United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,867. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $679.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.