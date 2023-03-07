University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases Shares of 49,788 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 4.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.14% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.63. 67,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,053. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.00.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

