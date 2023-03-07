Untitled Investments LP Has $32.50 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Untitled Investments LP increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 9.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $446.34. The stock had a trading volume of 596,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $430.09 and its 200 day moving average is $413.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 278.76, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.