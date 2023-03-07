Untitled Investments LP Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Untitled Investments LP lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for approximately 2.7% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Untitled Investments LP owned 0.18% of Five9 worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,059.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,618. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

