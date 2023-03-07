Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Upstart has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,284 shares of company stock valued at $969,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

