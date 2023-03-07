Uquid Coin Price Reaches $5.41 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $54.06 million and approximately $167,104.24 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00024176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00422132 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.92 or 0.28533377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

