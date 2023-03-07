Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 1.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 1,011,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,496,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $285.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,638.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ur-Energy news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,638.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,683 shares of company stock valued at $736,227. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 249,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

