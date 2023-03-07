US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 0.1%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.59. 3,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

US Vegan Climate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

