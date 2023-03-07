USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,019 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IOO traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. 11,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,733. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $77.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.