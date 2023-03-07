USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $310,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.46. 9,556,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,515,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

