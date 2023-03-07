USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.23. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

