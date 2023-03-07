USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,388 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPHY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

