USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,899,000 after purchasing an additional 243,135 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 188,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 372,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 816,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

