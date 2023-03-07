USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $242.10.

