USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $475,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $79.06.

