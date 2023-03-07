USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 128,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

