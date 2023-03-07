USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 98,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,162. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

