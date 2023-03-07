USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 678,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,574. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

