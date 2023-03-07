Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 1,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %
GILD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. 2,175,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
