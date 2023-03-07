Utah Retirement Systems Buys 1,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NIKE stock remained flat at $120.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,188,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

