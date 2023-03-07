Utah Retirement Systems Has $30.56 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 55,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 7,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.30. 700,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.67. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.