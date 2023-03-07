Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,815. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.