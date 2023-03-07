Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $487.11. 1,163,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,572. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

