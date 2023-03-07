Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 111,760 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. 184,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

