Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 30,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

