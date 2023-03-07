Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,151 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.62. 355,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.58. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

