Utrust (UTK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.86 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $52.34 million and $2.86 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00422132 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.92 or 0.28533377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

