V3 Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

V3 Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 11.9% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Camden Property Trust worth $44,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $114.15. 174,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

