Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Valens Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $84,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 322,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

