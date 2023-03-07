Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Valens Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.23.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
