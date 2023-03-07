Valerie L. Jabbar Sells 62,414 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,871. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.