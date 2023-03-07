Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.26

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $11.95. Valneva shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Valneva Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
