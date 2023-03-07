Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.26

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $11.95. Valneva shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

