Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,951 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after buying an additional 569,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 524,998.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 330,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,916,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,400 shares of company stock worth $13,946,636. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 130,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,156. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.