Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.50. 311,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

