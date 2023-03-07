Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 155,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PDCE. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

