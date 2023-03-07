Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 2,012 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 2.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.40. 346,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,310. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.