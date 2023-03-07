Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for about 1.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 553,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.