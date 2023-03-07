Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 9,581 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. 2,074,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,789. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

