Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 2.0% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

PHYS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,681. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.