Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells $139,713.98 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. 671,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,787. The stock has a market cap of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

