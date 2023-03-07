VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,415. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $275.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

