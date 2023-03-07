Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 911,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734,726. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

